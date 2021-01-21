An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron prepares to taxi to the runway prior to take-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing is dedicated to developing a force of multi-capable Airmen to drive the mission more effectively through the integration of Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6495580
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-PW483-0207
|Resolution:
|3743x2723
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop
