Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. Aircrew and other Airmen and Aircrew from non-maintenance career fields recently had the opportunity to practice Agile Combat Employment concepts while helping generate sorties for the 493rd FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

