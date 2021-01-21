Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop [Image 6 of 9]

    Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. Aircrew and other Airmen and Aircrew from non-maintenance career fields recently had the opportunity to practice Agile Combat Employment concepts while helping generate sorties for the 493rd FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 11:15
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    This work, Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

