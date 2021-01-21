Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: Streamline for success [Image 3 of 3]

    Airlifter of the Week: Streamline for success

    RP, GERMANY

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sheng Morris, 86th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, poses for a photo at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Jan. 21, 2021. Morris has continually improved ALS class functions despite adjustments required for virtual instruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

