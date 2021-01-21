U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, recognizes Tech. Sgt. Sheng Morris, 86th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, as Airlifter of the Week at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Jan. 21, 2021. Morris contributed in the development of virtual classes during ALS as part of the physical distancing protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:37 Photo ID: 6495553 VIRIN: 210121-F-TI641-1013 Resolution: 4960x3285 Size: 1.83 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: Streamline for success [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.