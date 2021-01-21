Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: Streamline for success

    RP, GERMANY

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, recognizes Tech. Sgt. Sheng Morris, 86th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, as Airlifter of the Week at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Jan. 21, 2021. Morris contributed in the development of virtual classes during ALS as part of the physical distancing protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: Streamline for success [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

