Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:38 Photo ID: 6495554 VIRIN: 210121-F-TI641-1049 Resolution: 5424x3923 Size: 2.49 MB Location: RP, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Airlifter of the Week: Streamline for success [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.