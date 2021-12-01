A group of AH-64E version 6 Apache helicopters depart the Boeing manufacturing facilities at Mesa, Ariz. 13 January bound for Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Wash. The aircraft will be delivered to the

1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. With the fielding of these aircraft, the 1-229th ARB, becomes first operational unit to add the Apache V6 aircraft to its inventory. (Photo Courtesy Boeing Mesa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 09:34 Photo ID: 6495506 VIRIN: 210112-D-CD584-194 Resolution: 9470x4393 Size: 5.23 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latest Apache version fielded to first operational unit [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.