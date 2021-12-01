Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latest Apache version fielded to first operational unit

    

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Paul Stevenson 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    A group of AH-64E version 6 Apache helicopters depart the Boeing manufacturing facilities at Mesa, Ariz. 13 January bound for Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Wash. The aircraft will be delivered to the
    1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. With the fielding of these aircraft, the 1-229th ARB, becomes first operational unit to add the Apache V6 aircraft to its inventory. (Photo Courtesy Boeing Mesa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latest Apache version fielded to first operational unit, by Paul Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    

