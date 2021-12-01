A group of AH-64E version 6 Apache helicopters depart the Boeing manufacturing facilities at Mesa, Ariz. 13 January bound for Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Wash. The aircraft will be delivered to the
1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. With the fielding of these aircraft, the 1-229th ARB, becomes first operational unit to add the Apache V6 aircraft to its inventory. (Photo Courtesy Boeing Mesa)
This work, Latest Apache version fielded to first operational unit, by Paul Stevenson, identified by DVIDS
