A group of AH-64E version 6 Apache helicopters arrived to the 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion Jan. 14 after a three-day journey from the Boeing manufacturing facilities at Mesa, Ariz. With the fielding of these aircraft, the 1-229th ARB, becomes first operational unit to add the Apache V6 aircraft to its inventory

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 09:23 Photo ID: 6495503 VIRIN: 210114-D-CD584-605 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.01 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latest Apache version fielded to first operational unit. [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.