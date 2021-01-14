A group of AH-64E version 6 Apache helicopters arrived to the 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion Jan. 14 after a three-day journey from the Boeing manufacturing facilities at Mesa, Ariz. With the fielding of these aircraft, the 1-229th ARB, becomes first operational unit to add the Apache V6 aircraft to its inventory
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 09:23
|Photo ID:
|6495503
|VIRIN:
|210114-D-CD584-605
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Latest Apache version fielded to first operational unit. [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT