    Latest Apache version fielded to first operational unit. [Image 1 of 2]

    Latest Apache version fielded to first operational unit.

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Paul Stevenson 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    A group of AH-64E version 6 Apache helicopters arrived to the 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion Jan. 14 after a three-day journey from the Boeing manufacturing facilities at Mesa, Ariz. With the fielding of these aircraft, the 1-229th ARB, becomes first operational unit to add the Apache V6 aircraft to its inventory

    AH-64 Apache

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    1-229 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion
    PEO Aviation Redstone Arsenal
    Apache Version 6

