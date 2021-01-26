Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM’s Rich Honiball Receives Top Marketer Award

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was awarded a 2021 OnCon Icon Award, Top 100 Marketer Award. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

