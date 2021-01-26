NEXCOM’s Rich Honiball Receives Top Marketer Award

Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was awarded a 2021 OnCon Icon Award, Top 100 Marketer Award. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

