NEXCOM’s Rich Honiball Receives Top Marketer Award

Courtesy Photo | Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was awarded a 2021 OnCon Icon Award, Top 100 Marketer Award. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was awarded a 2021 OnCon Icon Award, Top 100 Marketer Award. The 2021 Awards were presented virtually at OnCon 2021 on Jan. 20, 2021.



“We are thrilled that OnCon and marketing executives have recognized what we have known all along, that our NEXCOM marketing team, led by Rich, drives innovation and creative marketing strategies that stand shoulder to shoulder with the top organizations in the world,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “Rich and his team’s ability to pivot and change plans mid-stream during the pandemic, while always keeping our customers first and foremost in our minds, is what helps us to continually raise the bar in serving our Navy community. Our military members, reservists, retirees, veterans and their family members benefit greatly from Rich’s expertise and experience.”



The OnCon Icon Awards recognize the top professionals and vendors in the entire world in the categories of marketing, human resources and legal. The OnCon Top 100 Marketer Award is given to an executive who has made a considerable impact on their organization and made strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership.



During 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NEXCOM’s marketing plans continually evolved to keep up with the myriad of changes in the industry. In spring 2020, while NEXCOM was aggressively developing new safety protocols and working with suppliers to build inventory in critical areas, Honiball made the decision to pivot existing print marketing to a digital first strategy to be able to react in a more agile manner as the retail business and inventory levels continued to shift. In addition, to keep customers engaged while quarantining at home, the NEX introduced virtual events including concerts, 5K runs, cooking demonstrations and contests, and even visits with Santa Claus during the holidays. This switch to a multi-channel approach, which focused more on digital and social communication, led to an 18% increase in customer acquisition and a 35% increase in customer engagement.



The entire listing of the 2021 OnCon Top 100 Marketer Award winners can be found at https://www.onconferences.com/2021-marketing-winners.