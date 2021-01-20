Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites [Image 3 of 3]

    DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director, Defense Health Agency, talks with Spc. Aaron Neuenschwander, health care specialist, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 20, 2021. While visiting JBSA, Place noted that he was inspired by the service members he met along the way, referring to them as exceptionally motivated. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    This work, DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    DHA

