Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director, Defense Health Agency, talks with Spc. Aaron Neuenschwander, health care specialist, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 20, 2021. While visiting JBSA, Place noted that he was inspired by the service members he met along the way, referring to them as exceptionally motivated. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 07:57
|Photo ID:
|6495408
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-HZ730-1047
|Resolution:
|5894x4715
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT