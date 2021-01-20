Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites [Image 1 of 3]

    DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Air Force Col. Heather Yun, Deputy Commander for Medical Services, talks to Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director, Defense Health Agency, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 20, 2021. Place visited medical facilities and vaccination operations at BAMC and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 07:57
    Photo ID: 6495406
    VIRIN: 210120-A-HZ730-1008
    Resolution: 5587x4470
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites
    DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites
    DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT