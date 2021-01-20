DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites

Air Force Col. Heather Yun, Deputy Commander for Medical Services, talks to Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director, Defense Health Agency, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 20, 2021. Place visited medical facilities and vaccination operations at BAMC and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
