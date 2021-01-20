Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites [Image 2 of 3]

    DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director, Defense Health Agency, talks with Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Markelz, Chief of Infectious Disease, and Army Lt. Col. Robert Walter, Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 20, 2021. Place said there is no location in DoD that has seen more COVID positive cases or COVID positive workload than the medical facilities at JBSA, lauding the relationship between the military health system here and their involvement in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    VIRIN: 210120-A-HZ730-1021
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    DHA

