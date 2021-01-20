DHA director visits JBSA vaccination sites

Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director, Defense Health Agency, talks with Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Markelz, Chief of Infectious Disease, and Army Lt. Col. Robert Walter, Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 20, 2021. Place said there is no location in DoD that has seen more COVID positive cases or COVID positive workload than the medical facilities at JBSA, lauding the relationship between the military health system here and their involvement in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

