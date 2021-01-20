Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East African Response Force conducts operations in Somalia [Image 5 of 5]

    East African Response Force conducts operations in Somalia

    SOMALIA

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Charles Fultz 

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    U.S. Army soldiers from the East African Response Force (EARF) assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) board a C-130J Super Hercules Jan. 20, 2021, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The EARF is a rapid deployment force with the ability to protect U.S. citizens and diplomatic facilities, provide non-combatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations, on the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

    This work, East African Response Force conducts operations in Somalia [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    Air Force
    OOQ

