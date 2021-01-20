A U.S. Army soldier from the East African Response Force (EARF) assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) exit a C-130J Super Hercules Jan. 20, 2021, in Somalia. The EARF is a rapid deployment force with the ability to protect U.S. citizens and diplomatic facilities, provide non-combatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations, on the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 07:38 Photo ID: 6495397 VIRIN: 210120-F-PI321-0207 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.82 MB Location: SO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, East African Response Force conducts operations in Somalia [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.