East African Response Force conducts operations in Somalia

U.S. Army soldiers from the East African Response Force (EARF) assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) exit a C-130J Super Hercules Jan. 20, 2021, in Somalia. The EARF is a rapid deployment force with the ability to protect U.S. citizens and diplomatic facilities, provide non-combatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations, on the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 07:38
|Photo ID:
|6495398
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-PI321-0214
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
