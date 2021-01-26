Participants in the Washi Paper Box Making class at the Camp Zama Arts and Crafts Center at Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 23, received materials to make two washi paper boxes. One was smaller and shaped like a Japanese sandal, and the other was a larger, square box. They also chose from a variety of washi paper designs for their boxes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6495237 VIRIN: 210126-A-IT218-005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.38 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama Arts and Crafts patrons learn about Japanese culture with craft project [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.