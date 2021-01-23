Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 01:19 Photo ID: 6495234 VIRIN: 210126-A-IT218-002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.75 MB Location: JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Camp Zama Arts and Crafts patrons learn about Japanese culture with craft project [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.