Saori Komura, left, an art instructor for the Camp Zama Arts and Crafts Center, helps Suzanne Ohsiek make a washi paper box at Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 23.
Camp Zama Arts and Crafts patrons learn about Japanese culture with craft project
