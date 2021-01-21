HMH-463: Around the clock

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 conduct an external lift of an M777 Howitzer alongside Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. HMH-463 executed the training at night in order to enhance around-the-clock combat effectiveness, as well as joint force integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

