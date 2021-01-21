HMH-463: Around the clock

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division fire an M777 Howitzer alongside U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. The training was executed at night in order to enhance around-the-clock combat effectiveness, as well as joint force integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021