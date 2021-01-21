Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-463: Around the clock [Image 1 of 4]

    HMH-463: Around the clock

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 conduct an external lift of an M777 Howitzer alongside Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. HMH-463 executed the training at night in order to enhance around-the-clock combat effectiveness, as well as joint force integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 19:47
    Photo ID: 6495077
    VIRIN: 210121-M-LK264-0048
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 17.08 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-463: Around the clock [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

