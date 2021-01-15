Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dragons host Keesler Club Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Dragons host Keesler Club Day

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tanner Gibbs, 81st Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Master Sgt. Jonathan Talley, 81st SFS logistics superintendent, lay out information pamphlets on the Mentorship Within Reach Club table during Keesler Club Day inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2021. Keesler offered the opportunity for personnel to connect with more than 30 Keesler Clubs to share interests with others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6494985
    VIRIN: 210115-F-BD983-0119
    Resolution: 4096x2764
    Size: 899.48 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragons host Keesler Club Day [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dragons host Keesler Club Day
    Dragons host Keesler Club Day
    Dragons host Keesler Club Day
    Dragons host Keesler Club Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Stronger Together
    Keesler Clubs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT