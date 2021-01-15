Dragons host Keesler Club Day

U.S. Air Force Capt. Katherine Mudrak, Air Force Legal Operations Agency special victims' attorney, demonstrates self defense moves to Staff Sgt. Korrie Johnson, 81st Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technician, and Senior Airman John Mabida, 81st Contracting Squadron contract specialist, during Keesler Club Day inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2021. Keesler offered the opportunity for personnel to connect with more than 30 Keesler Clubs to share interests with others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 Location: BILOXI, MS, US