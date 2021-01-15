U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Ruben Covos, 81st Training Wing chaplain, explains quilting club details to Master Sgt. Amy Rice, 81st Training Support Squadron section chief, during Keesler Club Day inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2021. Keesler offered the opportunity for personnel to connect with more than 30 Keesler Clubs to share interests with others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:48 Photo ID: 6494983 VIRIN: 210115-F-BD983-0076 Resolution: 4872x3424 Size: 2.12 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dragons host Keesler Club Day [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.