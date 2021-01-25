A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during the morning fog Jan. 25, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 17:45
|Photo ID:
|6494979
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-PM645-6433
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ground Fog in the early morning [Image 3 of 3], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
