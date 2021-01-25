Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground fog in the early morning

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during the morning fog Jan. 25, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Regardless of the weather condition, Airmen work outside around the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    This work, Ground fog in the early morning [Image 3 of 3], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    stability
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

