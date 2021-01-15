U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Brown, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st Training Wing command chief, inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2021. The 81st Medical Group began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Keesler first responders and members of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, Mississippi, Dec. 21, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 12:18 Photo ID: 6494515 VIRIN: 210115-F-BD983-0180 Resolution: 3924x2704 Size: 858.51 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler leadership receives COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.