Keesler leadership receives COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Brown, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing commander, inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2021. The 81st Medical Group began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Keesler first responders and members of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, Mississippi, Dec. 21, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

