    Keesler leadership receives COVID-19 vaccine

    Keesler leadership receives COVID-19 vaccine

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Brown, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing commander, inside the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2021. The 81st Medical Group began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Keesler first responders and members of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, Mississippi, Dec. 21, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    This work, Keesler leadership receives COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    COVID-19 Vaccine

