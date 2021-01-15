Keesler leadership receives COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Brown, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron allergy and immunizations NCO in charge, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Col. James Kafer, 81st Training Wing vice commander, at the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 15, 2021. The 81st Medical Group began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Keesler first responders and members of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, Mississippi, Dec. 21, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

