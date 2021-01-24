NY National Guard Mourns Loss of Army Aircrew

A memorial display during a unit vigil held at the Gates Fire District Firehouse in Rochester, N.Y., on Sunday, January 24 honors three New York Army National Guard crewmembers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Regiment, based in Rochester. The three died the crash of their UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter January 20, 2021 near Mendon, N.Y. Killed in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, in photo at left, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, center, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial. The incident is under investigation by an Army Safety Investigation team. Courtesy photo.

