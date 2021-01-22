NY National Guard Mourns Loss of Army Aircrew

Three New York Army National Guard crewmembers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Regiment died January 20, 2021 near Mendon, N.Y. during a routine training mission in the local flying area. Killed in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial, left, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, center, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda. Prial previously served on active duty as a commissioned officer before accepting a warrant officer commission in the New York Amy National Guard. The incident is under investigation by an Army Safety Investigation team. Courtesy photo.

