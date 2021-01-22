New York Army National Guard Chaplain (Maj.) Anthony Stevens, chaplain for the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, offers a memorial prayer January 22 at the crash site of a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter where three crewmembers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Regiment died January 20, 2021 near Mendon, N.Y. on January 23, 2021. Killed in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial. The incident is under investigation by an Army Safety Investigation team. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 10:33 Photo ID: 6494363 VIRIN: 210122-Z-A3538-0001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.54 MB Location: MENDON, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard Mourns Loss of Army Aircrew [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.