U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Robert D. Eck, incoming command sergeant major of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, speaks during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony held in Kaiserslautern, Germany, January 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 08:49
|Photo ID:
|6494277
|VIRIN:
|210124-A-PB921-0019
|Resolution:
|1519x1800
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
