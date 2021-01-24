Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    361st Civil Affairs Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    361st Civil Affairs Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. McGregor, outgoing command sergeant major of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, speaks during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony held in Kaiserslautern, Germany, January 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    TAGS

    Germany
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    361st Civil Affairs Brigade
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7th Mission Support Command

