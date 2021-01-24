U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. McGregor, right, outgoing command sergeant major of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, hands the unit colors to the commander of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, Col. Carlos E. Gorbea, during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony held in Kaiserslautern, Germany, January 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:49 Photo ID: 6494274 VIRIN: 210124-A-PB921-0010 Resolution: 2782x3000 Size: 4.43 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.