    USS Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Bryant Lang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210122-N-EB640-2079 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2021) A Sailor directs an aircraft on the flight deck the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryant Lang/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 21:00
    Photo ID: 6494076
    VIRIN: 210122-N-EB640-2079
    Resolution: 3114x1094
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 11
    2020

