    USS Princeton (CG 59) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Conduct A Fueling-At-Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Princeton (CG 59) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Conduct A Fueling-At-Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher R Jahnke 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210122-N-JT254-1002 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conduct a fueling-at-sea. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher R. Jahnke/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton (CG 59) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Conduct A Fueling-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher R Jahnke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

