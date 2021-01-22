210122-N-JT254-1002 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conduct a fueling-at-sea. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher R. Jahnke/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 21:00 Photo ID: 6494075 VIRIN: 210122-N-JT254-1002 Resolution: 3537x2373 Size: 1.53 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton (CG 59) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Conduct A Fueling-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher R Jahnke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.