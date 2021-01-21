U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Lackey a communication specialist with the Michigan National Guard (MING), currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) as a Administrative Assistant processing consent forms for the elderly and frontline health providers receiving the COVID-19 vaccination for the Genesee County Health Department, set up at the Mt. Morris High School in Mt. Morris, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6494007
|VIRIN:
|210121-Z-EZ686-1007
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
