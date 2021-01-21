U.S. Army Maj. Michelle Hill a nurse with the Michigan National Guard (MING), currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) as an occupational health nurse gives COVID-19 vaccinations to the elderly and frontline health providers in the Genesee County Health Department, set up at the Mt. Morris High School in Mt. Morris, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 Michigan's Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine, by MSgt David Kujawa