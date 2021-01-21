Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 8]

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    MOUNT MORRIS, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Ronald Smith, physician assistant with the Michigan National Guard (MING), currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) as the officer in charge of a team giving COVID-19 vaccinations to the elderly and frontline health providers in the Genesee County Health Department, set up at the Mt. Morris High School in Mt. Morris, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 16:51
    Photo ID: 6494005
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-EZ686-1005
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National
    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT