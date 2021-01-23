Homecoming

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Soldiers from across the Minnesota National Guard return home from Washington D.C. after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 23, 2021. Nearly 750 Minnesota Guardsmen joined Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation to provide security, communications, medical evacuation, and other support to civilian authorities during the Inauguration.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen R. Adriaens)

