    Homecoming [Image 4 of 9]

    Homecoming

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen Adriaens 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Soldiers from across the Minnesota National Guard return home from Washington D.C. after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 23, 2021. Nearly 750 Minnesota Guardsmen joined Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation to provide security, communications, medical evacuation, and other support to civilian authorities during the Inauguration.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen R. Adriaens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6493994
    VIRIN: 210123-Z-IL540-1057
    Resolution: 4754x3169
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homecoming [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    St. Paul
    Minnesota
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing

