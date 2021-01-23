Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the Alaska National Guard assist local authorities in Washington, D.C. with security for the Supreme Court of the United States, Jan. 23, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

