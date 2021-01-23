Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration [Image 1 of 3]

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the Alaska National Guard assist local authorities in Washington, D.C. with security for the Supreme Court of the United States, Jan. 23, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6493854
    VIRIN: 210123-Z-PL215-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration
    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration
    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    AKNG
    CAPDC21
    PI59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT