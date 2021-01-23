U.S. Army Pfc. Dilly Vallejo, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Alaska National Guard's Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, assists local authorities in Washington, D.C. with security for the Supreme Court of the United States, Jan. 23, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 11:49 Photo ID: 6493856 VIRIN: 210123-Z-PL215-1006 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 6.79 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.