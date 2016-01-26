210123-N-BM428-0143 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2021) Gas Turbines System Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Amber Santos communicates with her team during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Jan. 23, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2016 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 08:40 Photo ID: 6493759 VIRIN: 210123-N-BM428-0143 Resolution: 5114x3716 Size: 925.4 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.