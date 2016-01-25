USS Porter Departs Rota, Spain

210123-N-BM428-0039 ROTA, Spain (Jan. 23, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) departs Rota, Spain, Jan. 23, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

