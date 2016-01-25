USS Porter Conducts Flight Operations

210123-N-BM428-0121 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Christopher Robo, front, directs an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Group (HSM) 79, onto the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Jan. 23, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

Date Taken: 01.25.2016 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN by PO2 Damon Grosvenor