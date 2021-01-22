American and Panamanian servicemembers discuss operations at Nicanor, Panama, Jan. 21, 2021. U.S. engagement in Panama reflects JTF-Bravo’s enduring commitment to working together by increasing institutional capacity to be ready to address a real-world humanitarian assistance or disaster response situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 22:47 Photo ID: 6493638 VIRIN: 210122-F-LG031-1470 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.67 MB Location: PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Mercury Building Material Delivery [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.