Exercise Mercury Building Material Delivery

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment departs runway at Nicanor, Panama, Jan. 21, 2021. Training on disaster response with our Panamanian partners increases our interoperability, enabling us to rapidly integrate and better respond in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

